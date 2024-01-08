Royal Bank of Canada Boosts AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) Price Target to C$8.50

AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on AGF.B. CIBC cut their price target on AGF Management from C$8.50 to C$8.25 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of AGF Management from C$8.75 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a C$8.50 price objective on shares of AGF Management in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of AGF Management from C$10.00 to C$9.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AGF Management presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$8.79.

AGF Management stock opened at C$7.89 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$510.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38. AGF Management has a 12 month low of C$6.30 and a 12 month high of C$9.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$7.42.

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

