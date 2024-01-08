Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from $25.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Stock Down 3.3 %

ALDX stock opened at $3.23 on Thursday. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.42 and a 12 month high of $11.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.99 million, a PE ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.81 and a quick ratio of 6.81.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Aldeyra Therapeutics will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Aldeyra Therapeutics

In other news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 306,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.74, for a total value of $533,308.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,593,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,952,839.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Aldeyra Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 177.0% during the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 37,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 23,770 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $840,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $188,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,258,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 654.0% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 126,864 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 110,039 shares in the last quarter. 66.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Company Profile

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-?B, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

