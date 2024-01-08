Hess (NYSE:HES) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hess (NYSE:HES – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Argus raised shares of Hess from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $171.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Hess from $205.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Susquehanna reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $160.00 target price (down from $197.00) on shares of Hess in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $171.00 target price (up from $170.00) on shares of Hess in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Hess from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $189.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $172.18.

Get Hess alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Hess

Hess Stock Performance

NYSE:HES opened at $145.06 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $143.17 and its 200 day moving average is $147.68. Hess has a fifty-two week low of $113.82 and a fifty-two week high of $167.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.56 billion, a PE ratio of 27.95 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.40. Hess had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 14.94%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. Hess’s quarterly revenue was down 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hess will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Hess Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were given a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Hess’s payout ratio is currently 33.72%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Hess by 1,456.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,504 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 7,022 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hess during the third quarter worth about $599,000. RR Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hess by 119.0% during the third quarter. RR Advisors LLC now owns 46,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,970,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hess by 9.5% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,795 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hess during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Hess Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.