Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Thursday.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Amdocs in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $107.80.

DOX stock opened at $87.77 on Thursday. Amdocs has a twelve month low of $78.38 and a twelve month high of $99.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $84.44 and a 200 day moving average of $87.44.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The technology company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 11.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Amdocs will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.84%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DOX. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the first quarter worth about $104,410,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Amdocs during the fourth quarter worth approximately $112,930,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amdocs during the third quarter valued at approximately $96,934,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Amdocs by 69.1% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,066,234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $204,247,000 after buying an additional 844,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Amdocs by 31.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,629,346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $222,153,000 after buying an additional 621,962 shares during the last quarter. 90.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

