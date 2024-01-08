Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

Separately, Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Kirkland’s in a research report on Monday, December 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:KIRK opened at $3.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $38.76 million, a PE ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 2.24. Kirkland’s has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $4.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.45.

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $116.37 million for the quarter. Kirkland’s had a negative net margin of 8.96% and a negative return on equity of 400.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KIRK. UBS Group AG grew its position in Kirkland’s by 717.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,696 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 6,754 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Kirkland’s by 75,575.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,081 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 9,069 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kirkland’s in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Kirkland’s in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Kirkland’s by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,999 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,672 shares in the last quarter. 15.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home décor and furnishings in the United States. Its stores provide various merchandise, including holiday décor, furniture, textiles, ornamental wall décor, decorative accessories, art, mirrors, home fragrance, lighting, floral, housewares, and gifts.

