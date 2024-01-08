USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Downgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Separately, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of USANA Health Sciences from $62.00 to $53.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th.

Get USANA Health Sciences alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on USNA

USANA Health Sciences Stock Down 1.7 %

USNA stock opened at $50.61 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $968.17 million, a PE ratio of 16.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.86. USANA Health Sciences has a 52 week low of $44.01 and a 52 week high of $69.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.68.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $213.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.24 million. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 6.45%. On average, analysts anticipate that USANA Health Sciences will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On USANA Health Sciences

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in USANA Health Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 92.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 71.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. 52.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

USANA Health Sciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional, personal care, and skincare products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for USANA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USANA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.