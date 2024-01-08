Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley downgraded Textainer Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd.

Textainer Group Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of TGH opened at $49.40 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.23 and its 200 day moving average is $43.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.09. Textainer Group has a 12-month low of $30.22 and a 12-month high of $49.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.05). Textainer Group had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 29.57%. The firm had revenue of $192.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.75 million. Research analysts expect that Textainer Group will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Textainer Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Textainer Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.64%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Textainer Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Textainer Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Textainer Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in Textainer Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Textainer Group during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Textainer Group by 115.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.28% of the company’s stock.

About Textainer Group

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, ownership, management, leasing, and disposal of a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company's containers include standard and specialized dry freight, and refrigerated containers, as well as other special-purpose containers, which include tank, 45', pallet-wide, and other types of containers.

