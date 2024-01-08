Maximus (NYSE:MMS) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MMS. Raymond James cut shares of Maximus from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Maximus from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th.

Get Maximus alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Maximus

Maximus Stock Performance

Shares of MMS stock opened at $77.81 on Thursday. Maximus has a 12 month low of $70.86 and a 12 month high of $89.69. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 29.59 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.81.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The health services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Maximus had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Maximus will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Maximus Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. This is a boost from Maximus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Maximus

In other Maximus news, insider Ilene R. Baylinson sold 10,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.57, for a total transaction of $859,379.51. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $428,021.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Maximus

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Maximus by 61.4% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 381 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Maximus by 71.7% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 352 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Maximus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Maximus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Maximus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 99.30% of the company’s stock.

Maximus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Maximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.