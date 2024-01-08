Masco (NYSE:MAS) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Masco (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Masco from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Masco from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Masco from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Masco from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Masco from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $64.40.

NYSE:MAS opened at $65.03 on Thursday. Masco has a 12 month low of $46.69 and a 12 month high of $69.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.91.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Masco had a net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 1,363.56%. The company’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Masco will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.06%.

In related news, insider Jai Shah sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total value of $1,559,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,165,147.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 27,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total transaction of $1,689,646.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,385,971.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jai Shah sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total transaction of $1,559,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,165,147.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Masco by 1.6% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,646 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Masco by 2.8% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,619 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 0.6% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 32,987 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 22.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 2.2% during the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,240 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

