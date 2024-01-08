Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday.

Several other research firms have also commented on CYH. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Community Health Systems from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Community Health Systems from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Community Health Systems from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.50.

Get Community Health Systems alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Community Health Systems

Community Health Systems Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of CYH stock opened at $3.38 on Thursday. Community Health Systems has a fifty-two week low of $2.01 and a fifty-two week high of $8.01. The stock has a market cap of $462.38 million, a P/E ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.26.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.17). Community Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 1.88%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.52) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Community Health Systems will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Community Health Systems

In other news, Director Wayne T. Smith purchased 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.11 per share, with a total value of $2,110,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,107,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,777,671.11. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,414,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,450,000 after purchasing an additional 93,270 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Community Health Systems by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,407,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,532,000 after purchasing an additional 198,080 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 364.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,824,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,122,000 after acquiring an additional 6,925,737 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Community Health Systems by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,239,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,095,000 after purchasing an additional 879,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Community Health Systems by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,350,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,541,000 after purchasing an additional 106,494 shares during the last quarter. 76.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Community Health Systems

(Get Free Report)

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Community Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.