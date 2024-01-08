StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Ashford from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 24th.

Get Ashford alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Ashford

Ashford Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of Ashford stock opened at $3.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.58. Ashford has a 52 week low of $3.47 and a 52 week high of $15.55.

Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.60). Ashford had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a negative return on equity of 19.13%. The company had revenue of $181.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.70 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ashford

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ashford stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,314 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 2.71% of Ashford worth $1,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 12.95% of the company’s stock.

Ashford Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ashford Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashford and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.