StockNews.com Begins Coverage on PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

PEDEVCO Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of PED stock opened at $0.81 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.65 million, a PE ratio of 26.99 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.84. PEDEVCO has a 1 year low of $0.74 and a 1 year high of $1.19.

PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.21 million. PEDEVCO had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 3.56%. On average, equities research analysts predict that PEDEVCO will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PEDEVCO

PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas. PEDEVCO Corp. is a subsidiary of SK Energy LLC.

