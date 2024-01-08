Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Vista Gold Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of VGZ stock opened at $0.44 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $52.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 1.71. Vista Gold has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.38 and a 200-day moving average of $0.44.
Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Vista Gold will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Vista Gold
About Vista Gold
Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. The company's flagship asset is the 100% owned Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory, Australia.
