Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Vista Gold Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of VGZ stock opened at $0.44 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $52.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 1.71. Vista Gold has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.38 and a 200-day moving average of $0.44.

Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Vista Gold will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Vista Gold

About Vista Gold

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VGZ. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vista Gold by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 77,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Vista Gold in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vista Gold by 64.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 272,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 106,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Vista Gold by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,806,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 71,659 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.45% of the company’s stock.

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. The company's flagship asset is the 100% owned Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory, Australia.

