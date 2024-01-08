60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period To End on January 8th (NASDAQ:SXTP)

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals’ (NASDAQ:SXTP – Get Free Report) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, January 8th. 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals had issued 1,415,095 shares in its initial public offering on July 12th. The total size of the offering was $7,500,004 based on an initial share price of $5.30. After the end of 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals’ lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

SXTP has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Ascendiant Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.40 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SXTP opened at $1.11 on Monday. 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.51 and a fifty-two week high of $8.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.76.

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SXTP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.08 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals stock. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 139,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000. Walleye Capital LLC owned about 2.40% of 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company that engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for the prevention and treatment of infectious diseases. The company offers Arakoda for malaria preventative treatment. It also engages in the development of Tafenoquine (Arakoda regimen) that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for COVID-19; Tafenoquine for fungal lung infections, tick-borne diseases, candidiasis, and other infectious and non-infectious diseases; and Celgosivir for respiratory viruses and dengue.

