UIL (LON:UTL) Insider David Shillson Purchases 7,468 Shares

UIL (LON:UTL – Get Free Report) insider David Shillson bought 7,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 129 ($1.64) per share, for a total transaction of £9,633.72 ($12,267.57).

LON UTL opened at GBX 129 ($1.64) on Monday. UIL has a 12-month low of GBX 112 ($1.43) and a 12-month high of GBX 168 ($2.14). The company has a market capitalization of £108.15 million, a PE ratio of -238.89 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 119.98 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 129.70.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 1.7%. UIL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,481.48%.

UIL Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ICM Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the infrastructure, utility, and related sectors including water, sewerage, waste, electricity, gas, telecommunications, ports, airports, service, rail, roads, and any business with essential service or monopolistic characteristics.

