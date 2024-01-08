Henry Turcan Purchases 6,017,861 Shares of Science in Sport plc (LON:SIS) Stock

Science in Sport plc (LON:SIS – Get Free Report) insider Henry Turcan acquired 6,017,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 11 ($0.14) per share, for a total transaction of £661,964.71 ($842,945.00).

Science in Sport Trading Up 10.0 %

Shares of LON SIS opened at GBX 13.75 ($0.18) on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 11.98 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 12.96. The company has a market cap of £23.43 million, a PE ratio of -275.00 and a beta of 0.50. Science in Sport plc has a 52-week low of GBX 5.25 ($0.07) and a 52-week high of GBX 16 ($0.20). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.37, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.01.

About Science in Sport

Science in Sport plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets sports nutrition products for professional athletes, sports and fitness enthusiasts, and the active lifestyle community in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Science in Sport and PhD Nutrition segments.

