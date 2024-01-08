Henry Turcan Purchases 6,017,861 Shares of Science in Sport plc (LON:SIS) Stock

Science in Sport plc (LON:SIS – Get Free Report) insider Henry Turcan acquired 6,017,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 11 ($0.14) per share, for a total transaction of £661,964.71 ($842,945.00).
Science in Sport Trading Up 10.0 %
Shares of LON SIS opened at GBX 13.75 ($0.18) on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 11.98 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 12.96. The company has a market cap of £23.43 million, a PE ratio of -275.00 and a beta of 0.50. Science in Sport plc has a 52-week low of GBX 5.25 ($0.07) and a 52-week high of GBX 16 ($0.20). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.37, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.01.
