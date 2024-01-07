Freedom Day Solutions LLC Has $2.87 Million Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Freedom Day Solutions LLC lowered its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,334 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. Accenture accounts for about 1.3% of Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First National Bank of Hutchinson boosted its stake in Accenture by 2.9% in the second quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 1,132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its stake in Accenture by 0.7% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,535 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.8% during the second quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 4,288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.6% during the second quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 5,172 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Chip Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 6.6% during the second quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 532 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.48, for a total transaction of $1,567,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,048,697.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Paula A. Price sold 551 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.36, for a total transaction of $190,293.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,273,504.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.48, for a total value of $1,567,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,048,697.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,885 shares of company stock worth $12,188,860. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ACN. UBS Group upped their price target on Accenture from $333.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Accenture in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Accenture from $332.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $348.59.

NYSE:ACN opened at $336.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $211.17 billion, a PE ratio of 31.20, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.21. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $242.80 and a 52-week high of $355.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $332.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $319.11.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.17 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 10.65%. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 12.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 28th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 17th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 47.82%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

