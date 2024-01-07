Brighton Jones LLC Purchases 181 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,035 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 104,263.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 341,697,058 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $69,918,052,000 after purchasing an additional 341,369,646 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 90,390.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,697,556 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,836,353,000 after acquiring an additional 13,682,419 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 14.4% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,345,897 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,730,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683,189 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 2.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,429,882 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,333,184,000 after acquiring an additional 265,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 10.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,400,232 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,891,819,000 after acquiring an additional 864,127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNP stock opened at $239.91 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $183.69 and a 12 month high of $246.99. The stock has a market cap of $146.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.89.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.37% and a return on equity of 49.14%. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.90%.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total value of $258,927.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,991 shares in the company, valued at $6,501,850.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Union Pacific news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total value of $258,927.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,991 shares in the company, valued at $6,501,850.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $235,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 98,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,099,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on UNP. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $238.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $254.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $233.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.42.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

