Strs Ohio Cuts Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Strs Ohio trimmed its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 6.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 235,745 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 16,894 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises about 0.5% of Strs Ohio’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Adobe were worth $120,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 57.6% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 52 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Halpern Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 314.3% during the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 209.1% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 68 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Adobe news, insider David Wadhwani sold 6,099 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.77, for a total value of $3,487,225.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,614 shares in the company, valued at $4,353,456.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, insider David Wadhwani sold 6,099 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.77, for a total value of $3,487,225.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,614 shares in the company, valued at $4,353,456.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total value of $53,105.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,144.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 43,565 shares of company stock worth $25,777,527. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $730.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Adobe in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Adobe from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Barclays raised Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $680.00 to $700.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $617.21.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADBE

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded down $2.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $564.60. 1,917,290 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,297,264. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $594.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $548.24. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $318.60 and a 1-year high of $633.89. The firm has a market cap of $257.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.33.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 38.30% and a net margin of 27.97%. Adobe’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Adobe

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.