Strs Ohio Cuts Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Strs Ohio trimmed its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 6.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 235,745 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 16,894 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises about 0.5% of Strs Ohio’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Adobe were worth $120,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 57.6% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 52 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Halpern Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 314.3% during the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 209.1% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 68 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Adobe news, insider David Wadhwani sold 6,099 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.77, for a total value of $3,487,225.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,614 shares in the company, valued at $4,353,456.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, insider David Wadhwani sold 6,099 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.77, for a total value of $3,487,225.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,614 shares in the company, valued at $4,353,456.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total value of $53,105.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,144.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 43,565 shares of company stock worth $25,777,527. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADBE
Adobe Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded down $2.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $564.60. 1,917,290 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,297,264. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $594.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $548.24. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $318.60 and a 1-year high of $633.89. The firm has a market cap of $257.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.33.
Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 38.30% and a net margin of 27.97%. Adobe’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Adobe
Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Adobe
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Are defensive sectors ready to outshine growth in 2024?
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/1 – 1/5
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Is Bank of America a good stock to buy?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.