International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Position Lowered by Access Financial Services Inc.

Access Financial Services Inc. decreased its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,856 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,271 shares during the quarter. Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in International Business Machines in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in International Business Machines in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IBM opened at $159.16 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $120.55 and a twelve month high of $166.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $145.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $156.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.47.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.73 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 88.06%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Monday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.77.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

