WESPAC Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

WESPAC Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,202 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 9.2% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 5,254 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 383,691 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $220,948,000 after purchasing an additional 96,566 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 87.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 232 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.9% during the first quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $656.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.09. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $462.22 and a 1 year high of $681.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $612.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $573.04. The firm has a market cap of $291.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.72, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.76.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $57.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.79 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 2.65%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $15.00 per share. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous special dividend of $10.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on COST. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $630.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $693.00 to $741.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $632.40.

Read Our Latest Research Report on COST

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,112 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.21, for a total transaction of $756,393.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,529,103. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.01, for a total transaction of $843,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,365,759.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.21, for a total transaction of $756,393.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,529,103. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,177 shares of company stock valued at $10,878,343. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.