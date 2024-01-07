JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Holdings Raised by Chatham Capital Group Inc.

Chatham Capital Group Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 44.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,862 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,100 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $10,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horizon Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 15,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 65.5% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,077,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPST opened at $50.25 on Friday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.93 and a 12-month high of $50.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.14.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

