Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,151 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,842 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 3.2% of Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $6,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 860,164.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 694,655,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,811,125,000 after purchasing an additional 694,574,437 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 29,389,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,998,366,000 after acquiring an additional 541,820 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 40.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,562,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,088,998,000 after acquiring an additional 5,313,963 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,201,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,908,097,000 after acquiring an additional 178,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 12,941,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,946,447,000 after acquiring an additional 690,235 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTI stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $233.12. 3,303,402 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,939,924. The business has a 50 day moving average of $226.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $221.59. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $189.85 and a 52 week high of $238.74. The company has a market capitalization of $328.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

