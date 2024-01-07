Source Financial Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Source Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,516 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,184 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 1.3% of Source Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Source Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Agincourt Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Agincourt Capital Management LLC now owns 146,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 293,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,741,000 after acquiring an additional 13,733 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 33,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 516.3% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 7,806 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA AGG traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $98.20. 9,035,370 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,073,491. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.58 and a fifty-two week high of $101.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $96.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.01.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

