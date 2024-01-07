Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 35,346 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Mackenzie Financial Corp cut its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 248,561 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 35,346 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $97,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MA. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Bollard Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Richard K. Davis acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $390.96 per share, with a total value of $390,960.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,809,123.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Mastercard news, Director Richard K. Davis bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $390.96 per share, for a total transaction of $390,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,809,123.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,649,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 507,264 shares of company stock valued at $195,418,895. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of MA opened at $419.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $408.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $401.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $393.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.10. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $340.21 and a 52 week high of $428.36.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 188.83% and a net margin of 44.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.68 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 5th that permits the company to repurchase $11.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 19.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on Mastercard from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Mastercard from $435.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Mastercard from $425.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Mastercard from $440.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Mastercard from $453.00 to $452.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $453.65.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

