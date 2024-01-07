WESPAC Advisors LLC Sells 4,895 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

WESPAC Advisors LLC lessened its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,895 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for about 6.7% of WESPAC Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $9,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 18.9% during the third quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 3,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.3% in the third quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 19,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,367,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,637,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $276,956,000 after purchasing an additional 9,005 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $138,000. 40.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of GLD opened at $189.35 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $186.59 and a 200-day moving average of $181.25. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $168.19 and a 1 year high of $193.18.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

