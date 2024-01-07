Source Financial Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Source Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,818 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.3% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 30,833 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,712,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 12.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,211,930 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $338,027,000 after buying an additional 245,335 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 25.2% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 23.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 44,138 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $6,745,000 after buying an additional 8,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 30.4% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 342,744 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $52,378,000 after buying an additional 79,827 shares during the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In related news, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $402,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 247 shares in the company, valued at $32,110. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total value of $1,201,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 243,795 shares in the company, valued at $29,282,217.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $402,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 247 shares in the company, valued at $32,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,098 shares of company stock worth $1,840,120 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

NASDAQ QCOM traded up $0.56 on Friday, reaching $136.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,618,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,294,731. The firm has a market cap of $152.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $131.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.63. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $101.47 and a 52 week high of $146.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.14. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 37.85%. The company had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on QCOM. StockNews.com raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. DZ Bank upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.50.

Read Our Latest Report on QUALCOMM

About QUALCOMM

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Featured Articles

