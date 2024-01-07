Source Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Source Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 4,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 65.5% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance
Shares of JPST remained flat at $50.25 on Friday. 3,086,488 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,568,178. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.14. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.93 and a twelve month high of $50.45.
About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF
The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.
