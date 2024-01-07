United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Position Lessened by Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,343 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. United Parcel Service comprises approximately 0.8% of Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Abbrea Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.8% in the second quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 7,123 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.4% in the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.5% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 13,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Detalus Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.7% in the second quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $177.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $173.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.48.

United Parcel Service Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of UPS traded up $1.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $158.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,515,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,455,420. The stock has a market cap of $135.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.68 and a 52 week high of $197.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $151.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.53.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $21.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 43.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.99 EPS. On average, analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 65.59%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

