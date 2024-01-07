AMF Tjanstepension AB Has $212 Million Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

AMF Tjanstepension AB increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 212.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,020,021 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 693,960 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies makes up about 2.1% of AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. AMF Tjanstepension AB owned 0.18% of Lowe’s Companies worth $212,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. United Bank grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 6.8% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 9,734 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,629,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 256,098 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $51,780,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 74.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 295 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $215.00 price target (down previously from $225.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.92.

Shares of NYSE LOW traded up $1.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $212.51. 2,577,797 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,142,103. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.10. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $181.85 and a 52-week high of $237.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $207.30 and a 200-day moving average of $214.38.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $20.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.87 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 54.56% and a net margin of 8.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.27 EPS. Analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 33.92%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

