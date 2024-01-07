Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,014 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LLY. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 159.1% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 156.4% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

LLY opened at $618.55 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $309.20 and a twelve month high of $636.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $587.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $546.35. The company has a market cap of $587.20 billion, a PE ratio of 112.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.88 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 48.12%. Sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.88%.

LLY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $525.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $535.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $583.24.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.44, for a total transaction of $130,169,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,768,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,404,028,326.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.44, for a total transaction of $130,169,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,768,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,404,028,326.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total transaction of $382,637.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,688,738.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 230,058 shares of company stock worth $139,620,706. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

