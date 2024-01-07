Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Sells 243 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VIG. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 48.9% during the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 185.5% during the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $168.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $164.47 and a 200-day moving average of $161.79. The firm has a market cap of $71.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $146.17 and a 1-year high of $171.20.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

