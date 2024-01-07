Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Purchases 5,000 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,290 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 104,751.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,654,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,977,523,000 after buying an additional 52,604,309 shares during the period. Cowa LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,644.7% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,270,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after buying an additional 6,177,351 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 102.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,829,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,073,000 after buying an additional 1,935,958 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,502,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 14.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,805,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,836 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of SCHD opened at $76.37 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $66.67 and a 12 month high of $78.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

