McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Stake Decreased by Chatham Capital Group Inc.

Chatham Capital Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,482 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,320 shares during the period. McDonald’s accounts for about 1.6% of Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $6,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 160.0% during the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 117 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 277.5% during the second quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on McDonald’s from $340.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. TD Cowen boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on McDonald’s from $345.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.83.

McDonald’s stock opened at $288.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $282.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $280.25. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $245.73 and a 12 month high of $299.35. The stock has a market cap of $209.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.71.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.19. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.31% and a negative return on equity of 157.19%. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.68 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total value of $1,261,968.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,908 shares in the company, valued at $2,505,375. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total value of $1,332,278.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,379,960.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total transaction of $1,261,968.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,505,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,557 shares of company stock worth $3,745,656. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

