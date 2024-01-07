Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Planning Center Inc.

Planning Center Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,966 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Planning Center Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,555 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 13,819 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 3,105 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,600 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,516 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 885,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.13, for a total transaction of $138,201,592.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 233,094,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,393,021,646.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 433,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.89, for a total value of $67,500,370.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 235,007,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,635,391,040.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 885,170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.13, for a total value of $138,201,592.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 233,094,355 shares in the company, valued at $36,393,021,646.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,438,607 shares of company stock valued at $1,008,984,703. Corporate insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart stock opened at $156.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $421.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.09 and a 52 week high of $169.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $158.06 and a 200-day moving average of $158.89.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.53. The business had revenue of $160.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.65 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WMT. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Walmart from $169.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Walmart from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com cut Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.44.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

