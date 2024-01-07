IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $46.58 Million Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 291,279 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,661 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for about 0.6% of IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Walmart were worth $46,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LCM Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.3% in the second quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 9,456 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Walmart by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. LMG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.3% during the second quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 66,651 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,476,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 0.7% in the second quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,561 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,104,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, WJ Interests LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the second quarter worth $247,000. 33.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WMT. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Walmart from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.44.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of WMT traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $156.71. 7,222,053 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,794,163. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $421.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $158.06 and a 200 day moving average of $158.89. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $136.09 and a one year high of $169.94.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. The firm had revenue of $160.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.65 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.80, for a total value of $34,431.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 231,379,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,048,963,492. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.99, for a total value of $1,582,306.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,451,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,629,044.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.80, for a total value of $34,431.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 231,379,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,048,963,492. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,438,607 shares of company stock valued at $1,008,984,703. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

