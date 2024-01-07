Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV Sells 253 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 253 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up 1.2% of Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,087.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA IWM traded down $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $193.25. 40,796,262 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,977,752. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $184.09. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $161.67 and a 12-month high of $205.49.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

