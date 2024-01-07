Hills Bank & Trust Co Has $2.40 Million Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Hills Bank & Trust Co trimmed its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $2,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter worth about $1,969,000. Markel Corp grew its stake in S&P Global by 0.8% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 149,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,441,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in S&P Global by 115.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its holdings in S&P Global by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 736 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.28, for a total transaction of $2,431,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,309,076.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:SPGI traded down $1.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $427.93. The company had a trading volume of 921,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,009,166. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $321.14 and a 12 month high of $443.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $413.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $395.63. The stock has a market cap of $135.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.36, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.19.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 20.20%. On average, analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.59 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on SPGI shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $421.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $427.78.

Get Our Latest Research Report on SPGI

About S&P Global

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.