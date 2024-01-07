Hills Bank & Trust Co Trims Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Hills Bank & Trust Co reduced its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,494 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,084 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. 56.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Monday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.77.

International Business Machines Price Performance

NYSE:IBM traded down $1.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $159.16. 3,698,961 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,826,417. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $120.55 and a 52-week high of $166.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $156.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company has a market cap of $145.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.76.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.73 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 11.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.06%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

