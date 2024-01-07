Hills Bank & Trust Co Buys 746 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,916 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its holdings in Oracle by 4.5% during the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 3,878 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Oracle during the second quarter worth about $27,279,000. Narus Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the first quarter worth about $327,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 64.2% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 11,548 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 4,515 shares during the period. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Oracle by 8.2% during the first quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 7,114 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Oracle news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $264,492.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,023.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Oracle news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total transaction of $1,728,126.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,686,421.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $264,492.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,029,023.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,950 shares of company stock valued at $2,252,948 over the last 90 days. 42.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on ORCL. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Oracle from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $82.50 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $121.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.00.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $102.73. 6,125,264 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,198,825. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $109.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.55. The stock has a market cap of $282.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.38, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.03. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $82.04 and a one year high of $127.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.05 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 703.26%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 44.20%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

