Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Keeler THomas Management LLC

Keeler THomas Management LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 39.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 872 shares during the quarter. Keeler THomas Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 19,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,553,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 2,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Northstar Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 24,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,715,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Black Swift Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 14.4% in the second quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Agate Pass Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 54.9% in the second quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC now owns 4,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $301.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 964,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,143,135. The firm has a market cap of $98.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $207.94 and a 1 year high of $313.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $297.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $286.89.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

