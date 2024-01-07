Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC Has $2.56 Million Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up about 1.2% of Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 18.7% in the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 34,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after acquiring an additional 5,463 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 241.9% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 15,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 11,153 shares during the last quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA now owns 50,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,726,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8.1% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 41.5% in the third quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 2,334 shares during the last quarter.

IJR stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $104.39. The stock had a trading volume of 4,304,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,848,588. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.32 and a fifty-two week high of $110.55.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

