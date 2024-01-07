Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC Buys 155 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 14.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,258 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 125,955.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 335,216,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,320,497,000 after acquiring an additional 334,950,682 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,716,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,139,130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,726,138 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,816,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,201,000 after acquiring an additional 517,671 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,072,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,065,000 after acquiring an additional 426,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,662,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,237,000 after acquiring an additional 328,280 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $228.12. 535,283 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 786,252. The company has a market cap of $56.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $219.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $217.11. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $194.79 and a 12 month high of $234.05.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

