Castleview Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Castleview Partners LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 463.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares during the quarter. Castleview Partners LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.8% in the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.7% in the second quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 11.0% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.6% in the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 16.8% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on TXN. Bank of America cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.55.

Texas Instruments Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $165.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $149.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $157.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.68. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $139.48 and a 12-month high of $188.12. The company has a current ratio of 5.69, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 39.21% and a return on equity of 45.23%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.53%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total transaction of $1,789,627.49. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,319.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

