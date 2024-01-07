United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Purchased by Sky Investment Group LLC

Sky Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,286 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service makes up 1.4% of Sky Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $6,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Abbrea Capital LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.8% during the second quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 7,123 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 3.4% during the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 4.5% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 13,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Detalus Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.7% in the second quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of UPS opened at $158.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $135.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.68 and a 12 month high of $197.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $151.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.53.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $21.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 43.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.99 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UPS shares. TD Cowen lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Barclays lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.48.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

