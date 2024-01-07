Waldron Private Wealth LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,117 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 706 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 170.0% in the third quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 38.1% in the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

VTI traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $233.12. 3,303,402 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,939,924. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $189.85 and a 1 year high of $238.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $226.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.59. The firm has a market cap of $328.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

