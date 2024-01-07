AMF Tjanstepension AB Raises Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

AMF Tjanstepension AB grew its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,544 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $32,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BLK. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 1,287 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in BlackRock by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,452 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total transaction of $10,031,481.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 435,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,802,577.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BLK traded down $3.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $782.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 470,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,086. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $596.18 and a 12-month high of $819.00. The stock has a market cap of $116.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $738.15 and its 200 day moving average is $701.73.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.34 by $2.57. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 30.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.55 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.10%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BLK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on BlackRock from $719.00 to $793.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. BNP Paribas raised BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $885.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. TD Cowen started coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $819.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on BlackRock from $836.00 to $897.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $774.93.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

