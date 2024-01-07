Chatham Capital Group Inc. Sells 250 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,683 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in Comcast during the second quarter worth $27,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Comcast by 852.1% during the 2nd quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 695 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.95.

Comcast Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of CMCSA opened at $43.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $34.63 and a 1-year high of $47.46. The company has a market capitalization of $173.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.58.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $30.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.69 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

