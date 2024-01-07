Waldron Private Wealth LLC Raises Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 99,363 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 21,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 14,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 12,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $69.20. 7,229,187 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.60. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

