Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) is Paul Damon & Associates Inc.’s Largest Position

Paul Damon & Associates Inc. reduced its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 224,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,276 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises approximately 10.5% of Paul Damon & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Paul Damon & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $15,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 115.2% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,672.7% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 464.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, First Command Bank acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

SCHD stock opened at $76.37 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.66. The company has a market cap of $50.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $66.67 and a 12-month high of $78.23.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.